Knicks could lose versatile forward to longtime conference rival

It is not likely that the New York Knicks will retain Precious Achiuwa. The forward is a free agent after spending the past season and a half with New York, and he could end up signing with a conference rival.

Former Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa could join the Miami Heat

Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel suggested that Achiuwa could return to the team that drafted him, the Miami Heat.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“One team that could still use some frontcourt help this offseason is the Miami Heat. Not only does this fit make sense because Achiuwa can play behind Bam Adebayo and improve his all-around game, but the former Knicks big man recently purchased a two-bedroom condo in South Beach,” Siegel wrote.

Achiuwa was selected 20th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Heat. He played just one season there, which was his rookie season, where he averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 61 games played.

The Knicks have already replaced Achiuwa

Achiuwa has since improved significantly as a player and was a key part of the Knicks’ success since coming over as part of the OG Anunoby blockbuster in December 2023. In 106 total games with New York, he averaged 7.1 points and 6.3 rebounds and made 28 starts.

The Knicks have already replaced him on the roster by signing Guerschon Yabusele, who figures to play a much more significant role than the one Achiuwa had. New York needed to improve their depth and scoring, and Yabusele provides more on that end of the floor than Achiuwa.

Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Seeing Achiuwa head back to a conference rival wouldn’t be great for New York, but they are still set up to be one of the best teams in the entire league next season. Achiuwa made a strong impact whenever his name was called, but it is appropriate for the two sides to discontinue their relationship.