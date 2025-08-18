Knicks could lose pesky sixth man at trade deadline next season

The New York Knicks essentially have their roster for the 2025-26 season set, with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele coming in as newcomers to a title-contending squad.

Knicks could lose Miles McBride in potential midseason trade

The Knicks now have one of the deepest rosters in the entire league, but they will eventually need to fulfill other needs that may require trades. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire said that one player to keep an eye on in potential trade discussions is Miles McBride.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“For the Knicks, Miles McBride is a good player who sometimes can be the odd man out in a minutes crunch. That probably won’t improve after Jordan Clarkson signed on. That makes McBride the name to watch here,” Amico wrote.

McBride is under one of the best value contracts in the league, as he is making an average annual salary of just $4.3 million. He has two more years left on his deal before he can hit the open market in 2027.

McBride is a valuable piece for the Knicks

McBride has established himself as the Knicks’ top bench option and was their leading scorer in the second unit last season with an average of 9.5 points per game, and he has also been a pesky perimeter defender. However, the options around him now will make it difficult for him to get a healthy diet of shot attempts, which could make his role smaller than the previous seasons.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Knicks were to float McBride in trade talks, he would likely be packaged for a star player or be used to add draft capital. His small salary doesn’t make him a candidate to be moved strictly for salary relief, and New York will likely want some key assets in exchange for him given the impact that he does provide on the court.

As of now, there is no formal indication that New York is actively shopping McBride on the open market. However, as the season progresses, their needs will become clearer, and perhaps McBride does get dangled in trade talks as the Knicks look to continue making improvements.