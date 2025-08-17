Knicks could inquire about championship center

The New York Knicks may want to keep an eye on current free agent center Al Horford.

Knicks could bolster center depth with Al Horford

This summer, Horford is an unrestricted free agent. The 2024 NBA champion is favored to join the Golden State Warriors as he also mulls retirement.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Knicks could monitor Horford once the season commences. New York’s reserve center, Mitchell Robinson, is on an expiring deal.

The second unit for New York could use an additional traditional five. That would give them an added layer of protection should their current frontcourt deplete next summer.

Knicks could trade for Horford by the trade deadline

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The 18-year veteran averaged nine points per game in 2024-25. Horford’s 0.9 blocks per contest prove him to be a reliable rim-protector even at 39 years of age. Not to mention, he can space the floor well.

Though they are financially strapped above the luxury tax, they have tradable players who could align in salaries with the big man’s projected earnings for the upcoming campaign.