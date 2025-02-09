Knicks could have two key pieces back following All-Star break

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks got some encouraging status updates on their two injured players on Saturday. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported before their matchup with the Boston Celtics that both OG Anunoby (toe) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are on track to return to action not too long after the All-Star break.

“I’m told [Mitchell Robinson] and the Knicks have goal of before March 1 potentially his season debut,” Charania said on NBA Countdown. “I’m told specifically it’s a toe issue [for OG Anunoby]…Targeting return some point after All-Star break…more an irritating injury, not something structurally wrong or serious.”

The news on Robinson is good as it seems like the Knicks are very close to giving him clearance to return to the floor. Head coach Tom Thibodeau indicated earlier this week that Robinson still isn’t doing 5-on-5 scrimmages in practice, but that he is very close to doing so.

Robinson has yet to play a game this season after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his ankle that he suffered during the playoffs last year. The last game he appeared in was Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks are being cautious with Anunoby

As for Anunoby, the fortunate news is that his injury is not serious. He suffered his toe issue last Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers on a non-contact play, and any non-contact lower body injury raises immediate concern.

Luckily, there is nothing structurally damaged with Anunoby, and with that being said, they should play it smart and hold him out until after the All-Star break. The Knicks have just two games left before the All-Stars head to San Francisco for the festivities, so the Knicks are taking a cautious approach given how important Anunoby is to the team.

The Knicks’ first game after the All-Star break is Feb. 20 against the Chicago Bulls. There is a chance that they will have two essential defensive players back in action by then.