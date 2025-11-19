The New York Knicks could get Jalen Brunson back less than a week after he suffered a grade 1 right ankle sprain. On Tuesday, he was upgraded to questionable on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, a good indication that he could make his return against his former team.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could return versus the Mavericks

Brunson suffered a sprain last week against the Orlando Magic, and he has only missed two games since. The Knicks are 1-1 in his absence, with both games being against the Miami Heat.

Getting Brunson back on the court this quickly is huge for the Knicks. In the two games he has been out, they have had Miles McBride start in his place, but they are clearly missing the offense that Brunson provides.

Additionally, they are going to be without OG Anunoby for a while, as he suffered a hamstring strain last Friday against the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Getting Brunson back will be a huge boost for them.

Knicks still looking for a road win

New York is still looking for their first road win of the season, as they are winless in the four games away from Madison Square Garden so far this season. They and the Indiana Pacers are the only two teams in the league without a road victory this season.

Their upcoming game against the Dallas Mavericks serves as the best chance for them to secure that first road victory. The Mavericks are struggling with a lot of their star players out, so the Knicks need to take advantage and earn a win.

More will be known about Brunson’s status shortly before the game, which tips off at 9:30 P.M. EST.