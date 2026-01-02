New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has missed the last two games as the team continues to load manage his injured ankle, but they could have him back in a game that they need to get themselves back on track.

In the latest injury report, Robinson was upgraded to questionable against the Atlanta Hawks Friday. The Knicks have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, so Robinson will likely play in one game and sit the other one.

Having him back against the Hawks would be huge, as they were badly missing him on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. In that game, New York was outrebounded 48-40, and they were missing his offensive rebounding prowess against Victor Wembanyama.

The Hawks have a tall lineup themselves, with guys like Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu feasting on the glass. Having Robinson back to deter their impact will be huge if New York wants to get back in the win column.

It will still be next man up for the Knicks

Despite Robinson potentially returning, they will still be shorthanded. Josh Hart will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle sprain, and Landry Shamet remains out with a shoulder injury, so their depth will be tested once again.

As for the Hawks, Trae Young is currently questionable with a quad injury. Additionally, they will have Kristaps Porzingis for this matchup after missing several games due to an illness, so New York will have to ensure he can be slowed down as well.

The game tips off at 7:30 PM EST Friday.