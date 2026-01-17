New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson could return after a brief absence from an ankle injury. On Friday, he was upgraded to questionable on the injury report for Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, an indication that he could make his return.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could return versus the Suns

Brunson suffered a right ankle injury early in the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. He was ruled out of the rest of that game and then sat out the following game against the Golden State Warriors, both of which were losses for the Knicks.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

New York is just 2-7 over their last nine games, with their defense being among the worst in the league over that span. Getting Brunson back will be huge to get the team back on track, as they need to find that rhythm that they had at the start of the season again.

The Knicks are finally getting healthier, with Josh Hart making his return after an eight-game absence and Landry Shamet playing in his first game since November on Thursday. If they can maintain good health the rest of the way, the hope is that they can regain that winning magic that they had in the first two months of the season.

The Knicks need a bounce back win

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

However, they still have a lot of work to do on the court to get back to their winning ways. Getting healthy was just the first step, but they need to be a lot better defensively and find their groove on the offensive end as well.

They need a bounce back win badly, and they’ll have the opportunity to do that against the Suns at home. Along with Brunson, Hart is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury.