New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is currently sidelined with a right ankle sprain, the same ankle that caused him to miss 15 games last season. However, this time it was only a grade 1 sprain, the least severe of graded sprains, and he could be back very soon.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson travels with team on road trip

He has already been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat, but he is joining the team on their five-game road trip, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. That could be a strong indication that the Knicks will have their superstar point guard back very soon.

New York played without him on Friday against the Heat at home, and they prevailed for a big win behind huge performances from Karl-Anthony Towns and Landry Shamet. Unlike years past, the Knicks have the depth this year to absorb a short-term absence.

Furthermore, Mike Brown’s offensive system emphasizes every player getting involved, and they were still scoring with ease despite missing their offensive engine. They scored 140 points and knocked down 21 threes in the win.

The Knicks need to get Brunson back soon

Of course, they still want to have Brunson back as soon as possible. They will be without OG Anunoby for at least two weeks after he suffered a hamstring strain early in Friday’s win, so they will need Brunson to return soon to keep the continuity of their team flowing.

Luckily, they have shown that they can stay afloat amidst their absences behind Karl-Anthony Towns and the bench depth they have. During the road trip, they will play the Heat, Mavericks, Magic, Nets, and Hornets.

With the way things are trending, Brunson could make his return in one of those games.