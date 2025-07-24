Knicks could find out the decision of top free agent target soon

The New York Knicks have been in touch with some available free agents as they look for one last player to sign with the veteran’s minimum. One of the players they have been in close contact with is free agent and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

Knicks’ free agent target Ben Simmons expected to make decision next week

New York, along with other teams, has been linked to the former All-Star. It may not be long before the Knicks have their answer on where Simmons will play next, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst saying that a decision is expected to be made next week.

“I’m told he’s probably going to make a choice in the next week. Kings, Suns, Knicks, and Celtics have all been connected to him,” Windhorst said (h/t NBACentral on X).

Simmons could be very useful on the Knicks and a valuable addition for the minimum. At 6-10 and 240 lbs, he brings size and versatility to the table and could get important minutes in critical situations.

Simmons could have a very positive impact off the Knicks’ bench

While he is no longer the All-Star player that he once was, he is still a solid passer and an above-average defender, making him a piece that could be highly impactful in stretches off the bench.

The Knicks could use the additional playmaking and defense. While they addressed the lack of bench scoring by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, they still want to add a secondary ball handler, and Simmons can provide that along with versatile defense in the frontcourt.

Ultimately, New York won’t be alone in the chase for Simmons, but their chances are certainly favorable given the opportunity that he could have on a team that is arguably the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference next season.