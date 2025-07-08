Knicks could consider investing in veteran versatile forward in free agency

The New York Knicks have enough room on their roster to sign one more player to a veteran’s minimum contract. They have already signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele this summer, and they don’t appear to be finished as they look to round out the roster fully.

Knicks could target Torrey Craig in free agency

Posting and Toasting’s Michael Zeno from SB Nation listed a few free agent options they could target for the minimum. One of those listed was former Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“While the team’s interest in Craig in last year’s buyout market was never confirmed, he seemed like a fit until he was scooped up by the defending champions that proceeded to essentially never use him,” Zeno wrote. “Craig could absolutely re-sign in Boston and get meaningful minutes on a retooling Celtics team, but the Knicks could also target him as a bench wing that can make an open 3 and play good defense.”

Craig, 34, will be entering his ninth NBA season. He spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, where he averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 26 games combined. He wasn’t a huge part of the rotation for either team, as he averaged just over 12 minutes per game.

Craig could be a good depth piece for the Knicks

However, the forward does have some versatility as a defender and could be useful as extra depth. At 6-7 and 221 lbs, he provides some size and physicality that could be useful in small spurts.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Knicks’ addition of Yabusele provides them with a lot of what they were missing in the frontcourt, but Craig could serve as a good insurance policy in the event of an injury.

Nevertheless, it is unclear if the Knicks have an interest in Craig, but perhaps they could pursue him if they find him to be a good fit.