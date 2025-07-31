Knicks could bring back veteran sharpshooter for the minimum

The New York Knicks still have roster sports to fill out as the offseason continues. So far, they have made two key depth signings in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Since Clarkson signed for the veteran’s minimum and Yabusele for slightly less than the mid-level exception, they still have enough room to sign someone without going over the second apron. New York has been aiming to dodge the second apron to avoid being completely hard-capped.

Knicks could potentially bring back Landry Shamet

NBA analyst Zach Lowe said on his podcast “The Zach Lowe Show” that New York should consider bringing back Landry Shamet for the minimum.

“They [Knicks] only have 12 players on the team right now… They literally, by law of the NBA, have to sign more players,” Lowe said. “I would keep my eye out on [Landry] Shamet. I would keep my eye out on [Malcolm] Brogdon, who both could be helpful.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shamet signed with the Knicks last summer on a training camp deal before earning a contract for the rest of the season. He missed the first two months with a dislocated shoulder but returned and made an impact off the bench.

Although his minutes under Tom Thibodeau were inconsistent, he did showcase a strong skill set towards the end of the season. In his last 10 regular season games, Shamet averaged 12.2 points and shot 49% from three-point range.

Shamet would be a great fit under Mike Brown

New York has a new head coach now in Mike Brown, and he could find Shamet to be very useful in spurts off the bench, thanks to his shooting prowess. Brown has emphasized the importance of playing with pace and a lot of floor spacing, and Shamet fits that mold perfectly.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Shamet would be relatively inexpensive on the market to retain and could be a solid backup option if they are unable to land a different desired target.

Ultimately, it is still unclear if the Knicks will make a push towards resigning Shamet, but expect him to be high on their wishlist as they look to secure that final roster spot.