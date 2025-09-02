Knicks could bring back pesky defensive guard in free agency

The New York Knicks have some options out there as to who should get their final active roster spot for a veteran’s minimum contract. While they have been closely linked with some of the biggest names still available, there is another lesser-known option out there that could be enticing.

Knicks could bring back Delon Wright in free agency

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic suggested that a reunion with Delon Wright in free agency would make sense for New York.

“Another player on the Knicks’ roster last season, Wright had some good moments in the postseason when he was abruptly inserted by Thibodeau during the series with the Indiana Pacers. Wright’s a big guard (6-5) who also is a very good defender. New York’s roster is currently missing a proven point guard behind Jalen Brunson — I think Miles McBride would best be utilized as a shooting guard — and Wright has familiarity with the roster having joined before last season’s trade deadline,” Edwards wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wright came over to the Knicks via trade last season. New York sent over Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Wright, and the veteran guard showed that he can still have a strong impact when his name is called.

His spot in the rotation was very inconsistent, but his most notable action came in a five-game stretch towards the end of the regular season when he was forced to start due to injuries to their top three point guards. In those five games, Wright showed off a great defensive tenacity, and the Knicks went 4-1 with him as a starter.

Wright could be a plug-and-play defensive piece for the Knicks

Wright continued to make an impact during the playoffs after re-entering the rotation in the Eastern Conference Finals. His energy provided a spark for a Knicks bench that was badly missing a spark last season, and his efforts helped push the Indiana Pacers to six games in the series, but they were unable to complete the comeback series win.

If he were to return on a veteran’s minimum contract, he likely wouldn’t be a part of the rotation, at least to begin the year. However, having him as a depth piece would still be a positive, as he can be used in situations where they need a defensive stop.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wright could also be a good insurance policy in the backcourt if injuries strike their top guards again like last year. He has already proven that he can come in and provide a strong impact right away.

The Knicks have their eyes on some big names that are still available, but Wright could be a good fallback option if they need to pivot.