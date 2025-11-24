The already shorthanded New York Knicks could be even more shorthanded on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, center Mitchell Robinson was added to the injury report with an illness and is now questionable for the game.

Knicks could be without Mitchell Robinson vs. the Nets

They will already be without the services of Landry Shamet (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (hamstring), and now they could be down yet another elite defensive presence.

The Knicks were also without Miles McBride in their last game against the Orlando Magic due to illness. His absence was truly felt, as the Knicks’ defense crumbled in the second half, and they fell to the Magic 121-133.

Robinson has been their top defensive big man this season, and missing him will be a huge loss. If he can’t suit up, expect Karl-Anthony Towns to slide over to the center position in his place.

Knicks will need Robinson to be available

Robinson has already missed a handful of games this season as the team manages his workload this season. They have taken a very cautious approach with his injury history and want him to remain as healthy as possible for the playoffs in April.

While an illness would likely only cause a brief absence, the Knicks want to make sure he can get on the court and stay in a rhythm.

More about his status will be known before tip-off, which is set for 7:30 PM EST.