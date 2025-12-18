After winning the NBA Cup earlier this week, the New York Knicks have to return their focus to the regular season. They restart their season on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, who have struggled mightily this season with just a 6-20 record.

Knicks have several guys on the injury report vs. the Pacers

However, the Knicks may have to play this game shorthanded, as they might sit some players out of the contest to let some injuries heal. Currently, they have two players already ruled out in Miles McBride and Landry Shamet, and four more players listed as questionable.

Those four players are OG Anunoby (left knee contusion), Josh Hart (abdominal strain), Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness), and Mitchell Robinson (injury management).

It is unclear if any of the four players will be available to suit up, but it’s clear that the Knicks are being cautious with them. They have three games in the next four days after returning from Las Vegas for the NBA Cup, including a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday, and have a comfortable three-game lead for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks could be very shorthanded in Indiana

There is a chance that New York decides to rest those players with the looming back-to-back. The Pacers will also be without several players, as they have been plagued with injuries all across the roster, which has contributed to their poor start.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, the Pacers have Pascal Siakam healthy, and the key will be to slow him down as much as possible. The Knicks still have the talent to beat Indiana without those players on the injury report, but it will certainly be a tougher task.

More will be known about the injured players’ status before the game, which tips off at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday.