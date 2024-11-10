Knicks could be without 2 key playmakers against Pacers

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ already thin bench may become even thinner for Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, as guards Miles McBride (illness) and Cam Payne (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the contest, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

No Miles McBride would be a huge loss for the Knicks

McBride has carried the Knicks’ bench production this season and is an early candidate for the league’s Sixth Man of The Year Award. So far this season, McBride is averaging 11.8 points on 45% shooting from the floor and 41% from three in approximately 27 minutes per game.

Missing him would be a huge blow to the Knicks’ bench, which has already suffered several injuries to start the season. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring strain) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) have yet to play a game this season, giving them further depth issues off the bench.

Cam Payne is still nursing a hamstring issue

Payne has missed the team’s last three games with a strained left hamstring. In five games this season, Payne is averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 assists per game but has struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 36% from the floor and 27% from three.

In Payne’s absence, rookie guard Tyler Kolek has gotten the opportunity to make a name for himself and has delivered very solid minutes. He scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds, dished two assists, and knocked down two three-pointers in Friday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Missing both McBride and Payne would be a drastic blow to their guard depth behind Jalen Brunson, who has dealt with shooting woes of late. The Knicks rank dead last in bench points per game this season with 21.3 as a result of the depleted group in the second unit.

More will be known about their status as game time approaches. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5 P.M. EST Sunday.