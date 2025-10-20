Knicks could be without 2 key players for season opener

The New York Knicks regular season starts in just two days, but they could be a bit shorthanded for Wednesday’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart both don’t practice on Monday

Head coach Mike Brown told reporters on Monday that Mitchell Robinson (load management) and Josh Hart (back spasms) both did not practice on Monday. Both of their statuses for Wednesday’s season opener are uncertain as they battle their ailments.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Robinson did not play in the final two preseason games and has been limited to individual work in practice while they preserve his health. Robinson missed the first 58 games last season while recovering from ankle surgery, and he is expected to hand his workload adjusted throughout the season.

Hart, meanwhile, has not played since suffering a back injury in the preseason opener in Abu Dhabi back on Oct. 2. While the injury doesn’t seem to be a long-term issue, it may affect his availability for the start of the season.

Injuries are already striking the Knicks

The Knicks will want to have both players on the floor Wednesday, as the Cavaliers are their biggest competition for the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season. Cleveland will also be shorthanded, as Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) are both expected to be out for the season opener in New York.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York has huge expectations this season after getting to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Hart and Robinson were major keys to their deep run, so they will want to have them healthy throughout the season to make another deep run in the spring.

More will be known about their availability for Wednesday in the coming days. The season tips off at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM EST on Wednesday.