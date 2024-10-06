Knicks could be eyeing big role for veteran depth guard

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Knicks have significantly reshaped their roster over the past few weeks with the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns. In exchange, they parted ways with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, leaving a gap at the power forward position, now expected to be filled by OG Anunoby. The departure of DiVincenzo also cleared out one of the key rotation spots off the bench.

Josh Hart to Step into Starting Role

Josh Hart is expected to take over the starting small forward position, leaving the Knicks with a new-look lineup. This adjustment shifts focus to their bench, where the primary options include Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and a few other developing talents. However, head coach Tom Thibodeau has expressed excitement about the potential addition of Landry Shamet to the mix.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet Brings Experience and Shooting to the Knicks’ Bench

Landry Shamet, a 6’4″, 190-pound shooting guard, has played for several teams over his seven-season NBA career. Last season, he appeared in 46 games with the Washington Wizards, averaging 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting .431 from the field.

Known for his reliable three-point shooting, hitting .384% of his shots from beyond the arc, Shamet had stints with the Phoenix Suns before moving to Washington. At 26 years old, he’s still young enough to contribute meaningfully off the bench, and the Knicks are eyeing him as an affordable addition.

“I don’t make the final decision on that, but I’m basing it on what Shamet has done on the floor. He’s really done well,” Thibodeau said, via the New York Post. “The second unit, as I said, I’m anxious to see him as well because I’ve seen what they’ve done in practice and they’ve really done well together as a unit. So I want to see that in a game situation. But he’s done a really good job.”

Building Chemistry with the Second Unit

In practice, Shamet has impressed the coaching staff, and with the Knicks set to start their training camp games, he has a strong chance of earning one of the two open roster spots. Thibodeau highlighted the chemistry Shamet has already developed with Cameron Payne, and the addition of Deuce McBride into that unit only enhances the potential of their second team.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Depth and Youth to Bolster Knicks’ Bench

Despite losing DiVincenzo and moving Hart into a starting role, the Knicks still boast solid depth. They will eventually have Mitchell Robinson returning off the bench and a group of young shooters who can contribute when called upon. Additionally, their other blockbuster acquisition, Mikal Bridges, is expected to not only start but also play a key role as the leader of the second unit, providing stability and offensive power throughout the game.

With these moves, the Knicks aim to balance their roster with a blend of veteran leadership and youthful energy as they push for a deep playoff run this season.

