Knicks could be down 3 starters for the season opener

The New York Knicks will already be without Mitchell Robinson(load management) and Josh Hart (lumbar spasms) for the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they could be out a third key piece as well.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for the season opener with a quad injury

All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is currently listed as doubtful with a quad injury. The big man sat out the final preseason game with the injury as a precaution, but now it could cost him the season-opening game against New York’s next biggest threat in the East.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

If Towns is unable to suit up, expect either Ariel Hukporti or Guerschon Yabusele to take his place in the starting five. With the Knicks being down a few players, they will need the others to come in and step up.

The Cavaliers will also be shorthanded, as Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will both miss the season opener and the start of the regular season. Nevertheless, the Knicks could still be at a disadvantage, especially in the rebounding department.

The Knicks need Towns to be healthy

Towns had a huge first season with the Knicks last year and is hoping to do the same again this season. The team has high hopes of potentially winning a championship this year, so they will want him to be as healthy as possible.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His status for the season opener is still undetermined, but luckily, his injury does not seem to be a long-term issue, which is ultimately what’s most important.

The game tips off at 7 PM EST and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.