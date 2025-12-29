The New York Knicks have been rolling lately, and it’s thanks to the unexpected contributions of their younger players. In particular, Tyler Kolek has emerged as a true spark off the bench for New York.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek has emerged into a force

He had a quiet night on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, but he practically saved the Knicks on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kolek’s 11 fourth quarter points and clutch strip steal on Donovan Mitchell’s fastbreak dunk attempt propelled the Knicks to their biggest comeback win of the season.

At the start of the season, backcourt depth seemed to be an area that New York could prioritize at the trade deadline. Now, however, that could change very quickly.

“Kolek’s strong recent play could lead the Knicks to look at addressing their frontcourt depth instead. Especially since summer signee Guerschon Yabusele has fallen out of Mike Brown’s rotation,” reported NBA insider Jake Fischer on Marc Stein’s Substack (h/t ClutchPoints’ Jackson Stone).

Kolek has become a true weapon for New York off the bench. His playmaking and improved scoring prowess have led to him being one of the team’s most impactful pieces, and head coach Mike Brown clearly has built a newfound trust for him in key situations.

The Knicks need more frontcourt depth

Still, the Knicks have needs in the frontcourt. Mohamed Diawara has shown some positive signs and even got a handful of starts, but he is clearly still a ways away from being a finished product, so the team might want to add an established veteran in the frontcourt.

Guerschon Yabusele was supposed to be the answer to the lack of frontcourt depth, but he has quickly fallen out of the rotation due to his poor play. Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York over the summer, but it has not worked out for him up to this point, and he could be on the move before the deadline.

Some players New York has been linked to include Saddiq Bey and Malik Monk. Of course, they are heavily tied to Giannis Antetokounmpo as well, but such a roster shifting move is becoming increasingly unlikely.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the Knicks handle the trade deadline with Kolek blossoming into a legitimate piece for this team.