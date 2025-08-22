Knicks could add three intriguing prospects to two-way deals

The New York Knicks are still finalizing their roster for the 2025-26 season, and they have a few intriguing candidates to land two-way contracts for them.

The Knicks could hand out two-way deals to some intriguing forwards

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III laid out who he believes could receive two-way deals for New York. The Knicks currently have three open two-way spots and one open active roster spot, which is expected to be filled in by a player for the veteran’s minimum.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if New York ended up signing second-round pick Mohamed Diawara to one of its three two-way spots. I’ve heard rumblings of that potentially happening since summer league,” Edwards wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“After that, Kevin McCullar could return in one of the other two-way spots. It is my understanding, after talking to several people around the league, that McCullar isn’t eligible for the second-round exception slot on the main roster because he has one year of service. That spot has to go to someone who hasn’t had an NBA contract, and McCullar played last season on a two-way deal. For McCullar to make the main roster, the Knicks would have to sign him using their veteran minimum slot or make a trade to open up another space. I don’t see the former happening.”

Edwards added that the third two-way spot could go to Dink Pate, the undrafted rookie who flashed a lot of potential during Summer League. The most interesting player of the three Edwards mentioned is McCullar Jr., as he missed the majority of his rookie season recovering from an injury.

The Knicks have some exciting prospects

McCullar Jr. was drafted late in the second round of the 2024 draft, and the Knicks are fascinated by the former Kansas product’s game. He can provide a lot of valuable skills to the table, though it is unlikely he would play a massive role in the Knicks’ rotation given the depth they already have.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Diawara and Pate were this year’s Summer League stars, and their play may warrant a two-way contract for both of them. Diawara was the Knicks’ lone draft pick this year at 51st overall, and he showcased a strong offensive skillset during his brief Summer League action.

While neither player is expected to play a crucial role in the 2025-26 season, they will still be important pieces to keep around to develop into players who could potentially have a massive impact later on down the road.