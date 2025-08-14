Knicks could add multiple free agents in attempt to deepen second unit

The New York Knicks are likely going to add at least one more player to the roster, as they have enough room to sign someone to a veteran’s minimum. However, a new idea has emerged as the free agency period continues to wane.

Knicks could add more than one free agent to the roster

SNY’s Ian Begley said on The Putback that there is a possibility that the Knicks end up signing two players in free agency, which would mean that a trade would be necessary for that to occur.

“I would not rule out the idea that the Knicks wanted to bring in another veteran in addition to [Landry] Shamet,” Begley said. “The only way to do that is to make a trade, you can’t do it any other way, you have to open up a spot if you want to bring in another veteran’s minimum.”

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been linked to a handful of other free agents whom they could sign for the veteran’s minimum. Those players include Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, and Malcolm Brogdon.

New York wants to add as much depth as possible to their roster to boost their chances of winning a title next season. Adding depth in the backcourt seems to be the area they want to address the most, given the abundance of talent that is available there.

The Knicks may have to move a young player to open up cap space

Bringing in more than one free agent would ultimately mean that someone currently on the roster gets moved. Perhaps they could open up that space by moving one of their sophomore players, such as Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet, and some second-round draft capital to free up the space necessary.

While such a move may be unpopular with a lot of the fanbase, it may be an idea worth doing. New York is past the phase of developing players, and they are ready to go all-in and win a championship now.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Adding experienced veterans to the roster would give them many more reliable options to go to and make them one of the deepest teams in the league. New York has already added two experienced veterans in free agency, signing both Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele at the start of free agency.

As the offseason progresses, expect the Knicks to be more aggressive in their pursuit of the remaining free agents.