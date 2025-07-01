Knicks could add former Hornets head coach as assistant

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search seems to have dwindled to Mike Brown being the favorite. He reported for a second interview Tuesday, with this one including owner James Dolan, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Knicks could add James Borrego as an assistant to Mike Brown if he gets hired as head coach

If Brown gets hired, there is some speculation that they could add one of their other head coaching candidates as an assistant to Brown’s staff. According to Begley and NBA insider Marc Stein, Brown thinks Borrego would be a great addition to his staff.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“James Borrego is currently employed by the Pelicans and under contract, so there would be hurdles to adding him to a potential Mike Brown coaching staff. Also, Knicks like Borrego and he’s still viewed as a head coaching candidate at this point in process. Same goes for MIN assistant Micah Nori. But Mike Brown does see Borrego as an important addition on his staff if Knicks deal goes through, as @TheSteinLine noted. Borrego’s viewed across the league as a coach with strong offensive sets/creativity and one who places an emphasis on ball movement, spacing, player movement,” Begley posted on X.

Borrego was the associate head coach with the Pelicans this past season. He also has five seasons of head coaching experience, including four with the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-22.

Borergo is still a head coaching candidate

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Borrego also has plenty of experience as an assistant, with eight seasons working for a head coach’s staff under his belt. The Knicks had interviewed Borrego for the head coaching position last week, and he joins Brown, Taylor Jenkins, and Micah Nori as the candidates being considered.

Ultimately, whether or not Borrego becomes a part of the Knicks staff is contingent on whether they end up hiring Brown. Borrego himself is still a head coaching candidate as well, so anything could change in the coming days as the head coaching search intensifies.