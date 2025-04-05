Knicks could acquire Nets’ sharpshooter in offseason

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will want to address the lack of depth this offseason. Their starting five is one of the most complete in the league, but the lack of depth could be costly for them as they try to win a championship in their 3-to-4 year window.

Mock trade has Knicks land Cameron Johnson

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar proposed an interesting mock trade that would see the Knicks land Brooklyn Nets’ shooter Cameron Johnson in exchange for Josh Hart and one first-round pick.

“Cameron Johnson’s sharpshooting and versatility have made him a valuable asset for the Brooklyn Nets this season as he is posting a career-high 18.8 points per game on 39.2% from three. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting would complement the Knicks’ offense, providing much-needed spacing for Brunson and Towns to operate,” Bitar wrote.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The pros of completing such a trade are that the Knicks would be adding a high-level scorer with strong defense for a relatively low cost while also making a key depth addition. Johnson would be a strong fit in the Knicks’ offense given his excellent outside shooting ability and willingness to take shots.

He has emerged as a true No. 2 option in Brooklyn next to Cam Thomas, though the Nets have not seen a ton of success this year. Johnson garnered a ton of trade interest at this past year’s deadline, and many assumed that he would be on the move, but he wound up staying in Brooklyn past the deadline.

The Knicks might be hesitant to move Josh Hart

The Knicks may be hesitant to make such a trade given that it may cost them Josh Hart. Hart has been one of the team’s most impactful players this season thanks to his activity in nearly every facet. He is averaging 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals, bringing a bit of everything to the table for New York.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

His reluctance to shoot the ball has hurt the Knicks’ offense at times, but he makes a massive impact in other important areas. A lot of what he provides can’t be replicated by a player his size, and trading him may not be worth it for New York.

Ultimately, what the Knicks choose to do this offseason remains to be seen, as their needs will become more clear after the postseason. As for Johnson, he will likely be moved to a contender this summer, and the Knicks are sure to be one of the many teams to express interest.