Knicks continue to show strong interest in former All-Star free agent

The New York Knicks are still looking for their guy to add with a veteran’s minimum contract. So far, they have added two free agents in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, and they want to add one more player who can handle the ball.

Knicks continuing their pursuit of Ben Simmons in free agency

They have been linked to free agent guard and former All-Star Ben Simmons since the start of free agency, and that connection still holds true. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the team maintains a high level of interest in Simmons.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Ben Simmons is certainly a candidate for the Knicks’ final roster spot. As of earlier this week, New York continued to show strong interest in signing Simmons as teams in on Simmons await his decision,” Begley wrote. “He’s garnered interest from several teams around the league. The Knicks also have maintained interest in Landry Shamet for that final roster spot.”

Begley added that new head Mike Brown will have input on who the final veteran signing should be.

Simmons could be an impactful signing

Simmons has been on the Knicks’ radar for quite some time and could be an interesting fit for their backcourt. He provides defense and playmaking to the table, which could be helpful for their second unit.

Currently, their second unit consists of Miles McBride, Clarkson, Yabusele, and Josh Hart. That’s a relatively small group of players on the floor, and the 6-10 Simmons could help give them the additional size and versatility on both ends.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

New York might want to add someone who can preferably score the ball, such as Malcolm Brogdon or Landry Shamet. Amir Coffey is another name to keep an eye on throughout the free agency period.

Nevertheless, the team will continue its pursuit of Simmons until he chooses a team to sign with.