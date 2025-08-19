Knicks continue to be linked to former MVP in free agency

The New York Knicks still have enough cap space to sign one more player to a contract worth the veteran’s minimum. Rather than making a roster-altering move this summer, they have opted to boost their depth by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency.

Knicks could target Russell Westbrook in free agency

They are heavily in the mix for a handful of free agents for the last roster spot, but they could target one who was a former MVP and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested that the Knicks could be a strong landing spot for Russell Westbrook.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“Particularly in lineups with lots of shooting from Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, Westbrook’s ability to get to the rim could be dangerous,” Bailey wrote. “Russ himself would obviously benefit from time surrounded by so much shooting, too. It’s tough for defenders to cheat off the three-point line when all those options are on the floor, which would certainly widen Russ’ driving lanes.”

Westbrook is well past his prime days as an All-Star and MVP, but he can still provide a spark off a competitive team’s bench. He spent last season with the Denver Nuggets and averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 75 games (36 starts).

Westbrook would be an interesting fit on the Knicks

The main concern will be how they can space the floor with him in the lineup, since he is not a strong three-point shooter. Bringing him in would mean that it would be tough to feature him in lineups with Josh Hart and/or Mitchell Robinson, so they would need to surround him with a lot of shooting for it to work.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, his playmaking and hustle on the glass could be highly impactful and give New York an extra burst of energy in the second unit. His activity will also help address the rather undersized second unit that they currently have.

Ultimately, the Knicks will keep their eyes on several targets as the offseason hits the final stretch. Expect Westbrook to be a name that remains on their radar.