Knicks considered top destination for former MVP

The New York Knicks still have room to sign one more player to a veteran’s minimum contract, and there have been a few players up for consideration to get that final roster spot.

The Knicks could be an ideal landing spot for Russell Westbrook

While Ben Simmons has been the perceived favorite to earn that spot, another player has emerged as a candidate. NBA analyst Rachel Nichols believes that former MVP Russell Westbrook should be signed by the Knicks.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“That’s a team that needs a guy like him. That actually has a slot for a guy like him. I think he would flourish in New York,” Nichols said. “I think New York fans would love him, and I think he would be able to fill that sort of vet energy role really well.”

Westbrook spent last season with the Denver Nuggets as their primary sixth man and showed that he can still make a strong impact all-around. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 75 games (36 starts) with Denver.

Westbrook could provide a spark off the bench

Westbrook would be an interesting fit given that he is not a primary shooter, but his versatility could give the Knicks a spark off the bench and provide insurance in the backcourt. New York could use his energy and hustle to provide a spark, though his inability to be a consistent floor spacer could be problematic.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Mike Brown’s philosophy places a heavy emphasis on ball movement and spacing, and while Westbrook provides good playmaking, he will be tough to play in lineups that feature Josh Hart and/or Mitchell Robinson.

Still, he could be a worthy investment at a minimum, which serves as a low-risk, high-reward type of move. It is still unclear where the interest between both sides lies currently, but if they are unable to land Simmons, perhaps they will pivot towards a hot pursuit of Westbrook if he remains unsigned.