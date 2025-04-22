Knicks confident in Mikal Bridges despite cold fourth quarter in Game 2

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks had a chance to complete an inspiring comeback over the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. With just seconds left in the game and New York trailing 97-94, Mikal Bridges got a wide-open look at the top of the key to tie the game, but his jumper came up short.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges struggled in the fourth quarter of Game 2

That miss would ultimately seal the Knicks’ fate, as they lost 100-94 and now will head to Detroit with the series tied 1-1. Bridges had a terrific first three quarters of Game 2 with 19 points, but he went scoreless in the fourth quarter and missed several key opportunities to complete the comeback effort.

It was a culmination of what has been an up-and-down first season in New York for Bridges. Inconsistency has followed him all season long, and unfortunately that trend has continued in the playoffs.

Despite that, his teammates have his back and are confident that he will get going as the series progresses.

“[Mikal] a guy that puts the work in, so we’re comfortable and confident with him taking that shot and we’ll live with the result,” Josh Hart said, via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “I’m rocking with him until the end. When he shot that I thought it was good. Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in.”

The Knicks need Bridges to perform at a high level

The Knicks need Bridges to perform at a high level if they want to go far in the playoffs. What looked to be a series heavily in the Knicks’ favor now sees them with their backs against the wall as they head to Detroit for a pair of pivotal games.

New York has a lot of work to do leading up to Game 3, and they will need everyone, including Bridges, to do their part and contribute to winning basketball. It has been a tough road for him this season figuring out where he belongs on this team, but his misfortunes can be erased if he steps when it matters most.

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday in Detroit at 7 P.M. EST.