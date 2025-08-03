Knicks could hire Pacers assistant to join Mike Brown’s staff

The New York Knicks continue to fill out their new coaching staff as they gear up for the 2025-26 season. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, New York has been in contact with Indiana Pacers assistant coach Mike Weinar as they discuss him possibly taking the top assistant role.

Knicks close to adding former Pacers assistant Mike Weinar to the coaching staff

Weinar has been with the Pacers staff since 2021 and has worked with Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle both in Indiana and with the Dallas Mavericks. Weinar won an NBA championship as an assistant coach with the Mavericks in 2011.

His lengthy experience as an NBA coach could make him a valuable hire. Weinar has worked under teams with high-powered offenses that play at a quick pace, which is a key point of emphasis in Mike Brown’s coaching philosophy.

Weinar and Brown could work well together as they look to improve the Knicks’ offense next season. New York is hoping for better scoring results with their two All-Stars and has enhanced their bench depth by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

Weinar joins a list of strong Knicks hires

The Knicks have also made a few hires as they continue to build up their coaching staff. They have added two former Sacramento Kings coaches in Charles Allen and Riccardo Fois, both of whom worked with Brown in Sacramento.

Additionally, they added former longtime Los Angeles Clippers assistant Brendan O’ Connor to the staff. They have stated their intention to keep Rick Brunson on the staff but in a lesser role, and several assistants under Tom Thibodeau’s regime are parting ways with New York.