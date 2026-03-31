Though the New York Knicks were off on Monday, they finally achieved the inevitable: a postseason berth has been secured for this team.

Knicks officially clinch playoff spot

Following the Philadelphia 76ers loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, New York punched its ticket to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The Knicks have been tabbed as one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference this season, posting a 48-27 record with seven games remaining, and currently third in the East.

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New York is still chasing a top seed in the East, with them still within striking distance of the second seed. Entering Tuesday, the Knicks sit two games back of the Boston Celtics for the second seed. Boston lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

New York is simply trying to get to the playoffs healthy, as they firmly believe this group is capable of winning a championship. They have proved their worth with statement wins over powerhouses such as the Celtics, Spurs, and Nuggets twice each, but they still have adjustments to make as the season winds down.

Knicks will have major expectations this postseason

The Knicks have shown at times that they can lose to anybody as much as they can beat anybody. They have played in nail-biters with tanking teams, and also went winless in five matchups against each conference’s top seed this season.

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However, the playoffs are a different place, and this team is built for a deep run. This year, the expectations are vastly different for them, as many have them as the favorite to represent the East in this year’s NBA Finals.

Only time will tell if this group will reach those expectations, or perhaps exceed them with a title in June.