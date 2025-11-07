One of the biggest and most jarring weaknesses in New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s game has been free throw shooting. Teams would force him to the line during the playoffs last year in an attempt to get him off the floor, as his defensive impact is that great.

Free throws have been an issue for Robinson throughout his entire career, as he has posted a career 52.1% clip from the charity stripe. Despite being in the league for over seven years, the free throws have not seen an improvement.

Hall of Fame coach and former Knicks coach Rick Pitino threw a jab at his free throw woes.

“I hit Thibs one time and said, ‘I can help him shoot free throws if you want to bring him over to St. John’s.’ Then I watched again last night and said, ‘Maybe I can’t.’” Pitino said.

Robinson needs to improve from the free throw line

Robinson’s inability to shoot free throws has hurt the team over the years. As previously mentioned, teams were fouling him intentionally to send him to the free throw line and prevent the Knicks from running a true offense.

The hack-a-Mitch strategy ultimately forced Robinson off the floor so that they could run a set offense. However, by doing so, the defense would take a huge step back since they were subject to keeping their best interior defender off the floor.

So far this season, he has only taken one free throw, which was a miss. The hope is that he can become an average free throw shooter at best so that teams don’t force him to the line, but a lot of work needs to be done on that shot for that to happen.