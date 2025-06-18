Knicks’ catastrophic mistake is about to win an NBA title

The New York Knicks were one of the NBA’s most resilient teams this past season — but they weren’t without cracks.

And one of the most noticeable fractures stemmed from a decision made last offseason that’s now being felt even more deeply.

Letting go of Hartenstein left a defensive hole

The Knicks chose not to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, who left for a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At the time, the move felt like a necessary sacrifice — a cap casualty in an era of expensive cores and tough decisions.

But watching Hartenstein thrive in Oklahoma, one step from an NBA title, casts that decision in a different, harsher light.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Hartenstein broke out with the Thunder in 2025

This season, the 27-year-old big man averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 27.9 minutes per game.

He also shot 58.1% from the field and posted a career-best 104 defensive rating, anchoring one of the league’s stingiest defenses.

Hartenstein didn’t just fill a role — he became one of the most impactful defenders at his position across the entire league.

The Knicks’ defensive identity suffered in his absence

New York eventually got Mitchell Robinson back from injury, but he wasn’t the same trusted presence in the paint.

His conditioning was inconsistent, and the defensive chemistry that had once made the Knicks so formidable never quite returned.

While the Knicks still featured a strong core led by Jalen Brunson, they lacked a cohesive defensive foundation behind it.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hartenstein’s versatility and vision went undervalued

One of Hartenstein’s most overlooked skills is his passing — he frequently kick-starts offense from the top of the key.

That blend of rim protection, rebounding, and playmaking would’ve fit beautifully in a Knicks system hungry for balance.

His ability to read the floor is rare for a center and would’ve helped New York during stagnant offensive stretches in the playoffs.

Was there even a way to keep him in New York?

That’s the lingering question — and it’s fair to wonder if the Knicks had any feasible path to retain Hartenstein.

With his current contract including a $28.8 million club option in 2027, Oklahoma City locked in flexibility and upside.

For the Knicks, matching that offer may have cost them more than just dollars — it could’ve meant sacrificing other key contributors.

A decision that still stings, but had logic

Letting Isaiah Hartenstein walk wasn’t reckless — it was the kind of tough, calculated move front offices make under pressure.

But the emotional side of the game still matters, and Hartenstein was more than numbers — he was a tone-setter in New York.

In the end, the Knicks lost more than a center — they lost part of their identity, and it showed when it mattered most.

