Knicks’ captain in full support of HC Tom Thibodeau following season-ending loss

The New York Knicks will have a lot to evaluate this summer following their season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson still believes in Tom Thibodeau

One of those things that they will be evaluating is the head coach. Tom Thibodeau has been the head coach of the Knicks since 2020, but after another disappointing end to the season in a year that many felt the Knicks underachieved in, questions are now being asked about Thibodeau’s future with the organization.

Despite the steps forward taken by New York each year since Jalen Brunson arrived, many are still unsure if Thibodeau can get them to the next level, which would be a championship. He was badly outcoached by Rick Carlisle in the ECF against the Pacers, and the disparity between the two was significant given the difference in talent.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite all the speculation surrounding Thibodeau’s job security, he has the full support of his star player in Brunson.

“Is that a real question right now? You just asked me if I believe he’s the right guy? Yes. Come on,” Brunson said when asked if Thibodeau was the right guy to lead them (h/t SNY’s Ian Begley).

Has the Tom Thibodeau era run its course?

It is still unclear where the Knicks’ front office stands on Thibodeau’s future, but they will certainly take the superstar’s support into account. Brunson has grown individually each year under Thibodeau and has found great success leading a team with him as his head coach.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, while Brunson may be taking steps forward, the team as a whole may have reached its ceiling under Thibodeau. The longtime head coach still runs old-school schemes that include giving shooters space and having bigs play around the basket. One could argue that Thibodeau is not maximizing his talent around the roster by running the offense primarily through one player.

Nevertheless, more will be known about Thibodeau’s future as the offseason continues, but where things stand right now, it would not be a shock to see Thibodeau back with the team next season.