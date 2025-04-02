Knicks can revive their bench by signing a former MVP in the offseason

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have an opportunity to jolt their bench offense in free agency next summer.

Knicks urged to sign Russell Westbrook in free agency

The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower prodded the Knicks to acquire Russell Westbrook in the offseason. Westbrook has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign, which he can forego to become an unrestricted free agent.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Westbrook makes sense for the Knicks on many levels. Though he is past his prime, the former 2017 NBA MVP plays with blazing speed, coupled with an infectious energy that could add life to New York’s attack.

Westbrook would be catalyst for Knicks’ bench offense

If Westbrook were on the Knicks currently, he’d be the leading scorer in their second unit, averaging 13.2 points per game. The UCLA product’s 6.2 assists per game would also greatly serve their bench offense.

The Knicks sport the worst-scoring reserve unit at 21.3 PPG. New York’s bench has been a weak point that has prevented them from reaching their apex in the regular season, despite having serviceable weapons.

There are concerns over Westbrook’s efficiency as well as his three-point shooting prowess. Nevertheless, his sheer ability to find his own shot would trump those. On a cost-effective deal, Westbrook would be an elite backup option for New York at floor general.