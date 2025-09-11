Knicks bring back veteran sharpshooter on a 1-year deal

Landry Shamet is officially back with the New York Knicks. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the veteran guard is signing a one-year deal to return to the team.

Landry Shamet returns to the Knicks on 1-year deal

Shamet had been in touch with New York throughout the offseason, hoping to work out a deal. He was recently seen at the U.S. Open taking photographs as a side gig during his free agency period.

Shamet made a big impact when his name was called last seaso,n and now he is brought in to help give them more depth. SNY’s Ian Begley highlighted why Shamet was enticed to return to the team.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Landry Shamet had other options but prioritized continuity in returning to the Knicks, a source said. He wanted to return to a locker room he liked and to help NYK compete for a title. Shamet and Knicks will agree on a one-year deal. Knicks have enough room for rookie vet minimum under the second apron,” Begley posted on X.

Shamet missed the first two months of the season last year with a shoulder injury, but upon returning, he demonstrated his value on the court. His activity on defense, along with a quick trigger from beyond the arc, made him a crucial part of their success down the stretch of the season last year.

Shamet made a strong impact last season

He was in and out of the rotation often, but he found himself re-inserted during the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Shamet had the highest plus-minus out of any Knick in that series at +21.

Shamet returns to a much deeper Knicks team than the one that was on the court last year. New York had added two free agents earlier this offseason in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, and Shamet provides them with depth and another strong three-point shooter.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the last 10 games of the regular season last year, Shamet averaged 12.2 points and shot 49.3% from three, showcasing his true impact when he earns playing time. Under Mike Brown, it remains to be seen what his role will be, but he could be very useful in spurts throughout games and provide a spark.

Training camp starts in approximately two weeks, so the roster seems to be mostly finalized at this point. Their first preseason game is set for Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.