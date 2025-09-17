Knicks bring back preseason star on two-way contract

The New York Knicks are putting the finishing touches on their roster before training camp begins, and one of their latest moves was to bring back swingman Kevin McCullar, via Hoops Hype. The 23-year-old has signed a two-way qualifying offer, a creative way for the Knicks to retain him after he didn’t qualify for the rookie minimum contract.

A summer showcase

McCullar gave the front office plenty to think about this summer. In four games, he flashed his offensive upside, highlighted by a 30-point outburst against the Boston Celtics. That performance included four rebounds, two steals, and one assist, underscoring his ability to contribute across the board when he’s in rhythm.

The outing stood out not just for the raw numbers but for the confidence he displayed. After spending stretches of last season sidelined by injury, McCullar looked like a player eager to prove he belonged. For a team that values toughness and adaptability, his showing was exactly what the Knicks wanted to see.

An uphill climb for a roster spot

Despite his summer success, McCullar faces a steep climb to crack the Knicks’ main roster. New York’s depth on the wing is already stacked, leaving little room for a developing player to earn consistent minutes. That’s why the two-way contract makes sense—it allows the Knicks to continue developing McCullar behind the scenes without committing a full roster spot.

Even so, he’ll have the chance to compete in camp. If he can string together strong practices and preseason appearances, it’s not out of the question that another NBA team takes notice. Young players with natural scoring instincts are always in demand, especially on rosters searching for low-cost contributors.

Development path through the G League

Most likely, McCullar will spend significant time with the Knicks’ G League affiliate, where he can refine his game in a system designed to mirror New York’s schemes. For him, the G League could serve as the proving ground he needs—an environment to showcase consistency rather than flashes.

There’s precedent for this kind of path. Many players have used two-way deals as steppingstones, eventually carving out NBA roles after showing they could handle expanded responsibilities. If McCullar can build on his summer momentum and stay healthy, he could follow a similar trajectory.

Why the Knicks see value

The Knicks clearly believe McCullar has qualities worth investing in. His natural scoring ability, paired with defensive versatility, makes him a player who fits modern basketball’s demands. While he may not yet be polished enough to claim a rotation spot, the foundation is there.

At this stage, New York isn’t banking on him to be a difference-maker in 2025–26. Instead, they’re playing the long game. For McCullar, that means another year of growth, another chance to prove himself, and another opportunity to show the flashes he displayed this summer weren’t just isolated moments but the beginning of something more.