Despite the second apron threatening to dismantle the New York Knicks’ bench after winning a title, they were able to bring back one key piece thanks to a hometown discount.

Knicks to sign Landry Shamet to new deal

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that Landry Shamet intends to sign a four-year, $24 million deal to return to the Knicks. SNY’s Ian Begley also reported that Shamet turned down more competitive offers to return.

Landry Shamet shoots during the NBA Finals. Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Shamet was a key part of their championship run this year, making his return very crucial for a team looking to defend a title. His shooting and defensive prowess proved to be incredibly valuable on a league minimum deal, earning him a payday.

His $6 million annual salary comes at a discount. Shamet was projected to make somewhere in the range of $8-10 million in annual revenue, so taking the $6 million gives the Knicks some breathing room with the second apron lurking.

Tough decisions loom for the Knicks

Despite that, it will still be tough for them to retain Mitchell Robinson without going over the second apron. The Knicks have about $8.8 million to spend on their remaining roster spots, and Robinson is likely going to make more than that unless he takes a significantly larger discount than Shamet.

Therefore, unless they shed salary via trades, it will be tough for them to make a competitive offer for Robinson. They may need to add a new backup center via trade to fill out their roster and look to go back-to-back.

Nevertheless, Shamet’s return is huge for the Knicks’ title defense, and a well earned extension for a player who made his impact felt in New York.