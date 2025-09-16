Knicks bring back 3-point specialist on training camp deal

The New York Knicks have brought back a three-point specialist for training camp. The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported Tuesday morning that the team has signed Matt Ryan to a training camp deal.

Knicks bring back Matt Ryan on a training camp deal

SNY’s Ian Begley had previously reported that the Knicks had Ryan on their radar before training camp. This is the second training camp addition for New York in the past 24 hours, as they added Tosan Evbuomwan on the same deal on Monday.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ryan briefly spent some time with the Knicks last season, making 19 appearances and averaging just 1.5 points. Nearly all of his appearances came in garbage time, as he was not a main part of their rotation.

Ryan has previously played for four other teams in the league. Those teams are the Pelicans, Lakers, Celtics, and Timberwolves.

Ryan serves as strong depth

For his career, Ryan is shooting a blistering 40.2% from three-point range. He saw his most amount of playing time in the 2023-24 season with the Pelicans, where he averaged over 13 minutes per game off the bench with 5.4 points per game on 45.1% shooting from three.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Given the added depth New York has on their roster, it will be tough for Ryan to find his way back on the active roster. However, an impressive training camp could land him a new deal, and he could serve as strong wing depth.

With training camp only about a week away, it will be interesting to see who else the Knicks bring in to compete for a roster spot.