Knicks’ Bojan Bogdanovic has much-needed strong performance after prolonged struggles

The New York Knicks hadn’t been getting much from Bojan Bogdanovic since acquiring him at the trade deadline, but he strung together a very strong performance at the right time in the Knicks’ dominant 145-101 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic scored 18 points on 7-11 shooting (4-5 from three) in 16 minutes of action off the bench against Toronto. It was the first time since March 3 and March 5 that he scored in double digits in consecutive games. The hope is that this performance can ignite him as the pure bench scorer the Knicks have been hoping to get out of him.

Bojan Bogdanovic has really struggled as a Knick

The 34-year-old backup forward has seen his usage decrease in recent weeks after a string of rough shooting performances. As a Knick this season, he is averaging just 10.7 points and shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three in 19 games, compared to averaging over 20 points per game while shooting 41% from three in 28 games as a member of the Pistons earlier this year.

Prior to their win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Bogdanovic endured a brutal eight-game stretch where he scored 10 or more points just once, and he only played seven minutes in their win over the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday after sitting on the bench for the entire second half.

The lack of positive production has been alarming for New York, especially since the other player acquired in the same deal, Alec Burks, has also been struggling and now has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

The Knicks getting healthier could benefit Bogdanovic

It would be an injustice to make a true assessment of the trade without seeing the product with a fully healthy roster. However, the injuries to the roster mean that the Knicks need Bogdanovic to step up even more, as they don’t have as many available guys who can cover up his mishaps.

While his recent performances have been an encouraging sign of him turning the corner, the Knicks need Bogdanovic to find a consistent rhythm so he can constantly provide a positive impact. If he regresses again, then his action in the playoffs may be limited if the team returns to its full health.

