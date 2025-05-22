Knicks blow lead as Josh Hart admits team “let off the gas” in OT loss

Heartbreak ensued on Wednesday night as the New York Knicks suffered a crushing 138–135 OT loss to the Indiana Pacers.

They started off strong and dominated for the majority of the game, just to collapse in the fourth quarter and subsequently lose in overtime.

Josh Hart admitted the Knicks let off the gas in the fourth quarter

Josh Hart reflected on the loss, admitting that the Knicks “let off the gas” late in the fourth quarter.

“Defensively, we let off the gas. The intensity and physicality weren’t there,” Hart said afterwards, per ESPN. “Offensively, we were playing slower, and more stagnant. It looked like we were playing not to lose.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York was outscored by the Pacers 20-6 during the final 2:51 of regulation. It all culminated in a buzzer-beating deep two-point shot from Pacers G Tyrese Haliburton that seemed to hang above the rim for an eternity before trickling in.

Pacers’ backcourt duo gave the Knicks problems

Haliburton wasn’t the only Pacers player who twisted the dagger into the Kicks’ chest. Pacers G Aaron Nesmith rose to the occasion, scoring 14 points amidst Indiana’s comeback while shooting 4-4 from downtown.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“He got too much air space,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Nesmith after the game, per CBS Sports.

Now the Knicks must prepare to bounce back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. This second outing of the series will also be held at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks faithful will hope to see their squad finish a full four-quarter outing and secure the win.