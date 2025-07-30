Knicks: Bizarre mock trade has New York trade away two centers for draft picks

The New York Knicks have chosen to avoid making blockbusters so far this offseason and have shored up their depth. However, with a looming contract extension in place for center Mitchell Robinson, perhaps a big trade that shakes up their roster could happen at some point.

Odd mock trade has the Knicks part ways with both of their centers

Sports Illustrated’s Thomas Gorski proposed a mock trade that would add some draft capital but at a big price. He proposed that the Knicks send Robinson and fellow center Ariel Hukporti to the Charlotte Hornets for Josh Green and three second-round picks.

“Robinson’s trade value can be tough to pin down, but giving up Green and three second-rounders feels like a fair price for the 7-foot center. The Knicks might push for one of Charlotte’s 2027 first-round picks, but that could be too steep for the Hornets, who are still in the middle of retooling,” Gorski wrote.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

What makes this trade bizarre is that New York would be giving up half of their frontcourt depth for a guard after already being front-loaded on guards. Robinson and Hukporti both could be the main centers in the rotation next season under Mike Brown.

Adding the draft capital will help them have more flexibility for making other trades, but doing so at the cost of both of their centers might be too lofty a price.

New York should look to maintain their depth this season

While New York did add Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to enhance the frontcourt, he is undersized to be a full-time center in any capacity. Therefore, it wouldn’t make much sense for them to part ways with both of their centers, especially if they are unable to extend Robinson.

Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Robinson’s future with the Knicks has been in question given that he is entering a contract year. He is eligible for a lengthy extension this summer, but so is Mikal Bridges, whom they traded five first-round picks for last summer.

Nevertheless, the Knicks might be better off maintaining their depth this year and going for a title run with this group. They have high expectations coming into this year, and they will want to keep their top pieces together to have the best chance at winning a title.