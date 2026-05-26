The Knicks are going to the NBA Finals, and Karl-Anthony Towns was not dragged there in the passenger seat.

That matters because the Towns trade was always going to be judged by May and June. Regular-season numbers are nice, but the real question was whether he could give the Knicks efficient, physical playoff basketball when the whole city was leaning forward.

Monday answered a lot of that. Towns had 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 26 minutes as the Knicks demolished Cleveland 130-93 to complete the sweep and reach their first Finals since 1999.

Towns gave the Knicks exactly what they needed

The shooting line was almost perfect. Towns went 8-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from three, which is the kind of efficiency that makes the entire offense breathe easier. He did not need 25 shots. He did not need the game to bend around him. He just punished the openings Cleveland gave him.

The performance mattered because Jalen Brunson is the engine, and nobody is confused about that. But the Knicks needed Towns to make the Cavaliers pay for sending attention elsewhere, control the glass, and bring enough defensive activity to avoid becoming a matchup target.

He answered across the board, with loud rebounds, real floor spacing, and defensive moments that had actual bite. That version of Towns makes the trade look less like a luxury swing and more like the move that gave the Knicks their final piece.

The trade conversation feels different now

The Knicks have won 11 straight playoff games, and the run has become historic. Their plus-262 margin over that 11-game stretch is the largest in any 11-game span in NBA history.

That number is insane, and it changes how we talk about the roster. The Knicks are not sneaking through the East. They are smashing through it, and Towns has been part of the reason the machine looks so overwhelming.

I know the trade had real questions. Towns has always carried some postseason skepticism, and Knicks fans are not exactly gentle with expensive bets that wobble. But a closeout like this travels. Efficient scoring, 14 boards, defensive activity, and zero wasted motion in a Finals-clinching blowout is the kind of tape that changes the tone.

Now the standard gets even higher. The Finals will ask more from Towns, especially against whichever frontcourt comes out of the West. But if this version follows the Knicks into the next round, the trade is no longer something to defend. It is something opponents have to solve.