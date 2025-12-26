Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets all sat at the bottom of the league in bench scoring, averaging roughly 26 points per night. That kind of production doesn’t just cost teams regular-season games; it eliminates any real hope of championship contention.



But then there were the New York Knicks.

New York wasn’t just at the bottom; they were in a tier of their own. The Knicks’ bench produced just 21.7 points per game, an astonishing 4.5 points fewer than the Lakers, who ranked second-worst. In a league where depth wins championships, Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks were one of a kind, and not in a good way.

Under Mike Brown, the bench still ranks near the bottom of the league at 31.1 points per night. However, the impact of the bench has been staggering under the two-time Coach of the Year. Key role players, such as Tyler Kolek, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet have taken on significantly larger roles, making noticeable contributions on both ends of the floor.

New York’s Christmas miracle

On Christmas Day, the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the 4th quarter. Kolek and sharpshooter Jordan Clarkson fueled New York’s largest comeback win of the season.

The bench guards combined for 41 points and nine three-pointers on elite efficiency, delivering their best performances of the season when the lights were brightest. Much of the credit belongs to Brown, who gave Clarkson 29 minutes and trusted Kolek with 25 minutes, who closed the game alongside the starters. Brown’s faith in his bench and willingness to make adjustments have elevated this team’s ceiling to a level unimaginable last season.

Tyler Kolek’s breakout is here

For reference, Kolek played only two games last season with 20 or more minutes; this year, that number has already risen to six. The second-year guard has averaged roughly 17 minutes per game in December, a figure that would more than double his 2025 season average.

It’s safe to say the Marquette alum has finally broken out, scoring 14 or more points in four of his last six games while shooting over 50% from the field and 41.7% from three. Add 6.3 assists over that span, and Kolek has emerged as the floor general off the bench that the Knicks have desperately needed.

Kolek’s three-level scoring in December has been extremely impressive for coaches and fans alike. Not only is his three-point shot starting to fall, but he’s emerged as one of the league’s most efficient finishers. With a minimum of 80 drives, as of Dec. 24, Kolek ranks first in the NBA in field goal percentage at 67.6%, surpassing all-time players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.



Kolek, Antetokounmpo and Jokic in the same category sounds like a fever dream, but it’s very much a reality.

Clarkson and company are starting to heat up for the Knicks

The bench has been critical inmultiple Knicks wins this season, with Clarkson being a flamethrower for the second unit. Over the last 10 games, the 33-year-old is shooting over 44% from three, hitting clutch shots in the NBA Cup Final and on Christmas Day.

If Clarkson continues to shoot the three-ball at an elite clip, he’ll be the microwave scorer that’ll light up Madison Square Garden on a nightly basis.

With McBride and Shamet sidelined for recent weeks, the injury-riddled Knicks bench has stepped up to the plate. Once New York gets two of its most electric outside shooters back, the second unit is poised to reach an even higher level. Brown’s trust and ability to adapt rotations have turned the bench into a dynamic offensive force, one that will be critical in bringing postseason success back to the Mecca of basketball.

































