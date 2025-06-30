Knicks believe they still have a chance at acquiring Bucks’ superstar

The New York Knicks’ offseason could have many different outcomes. Once the offseason began for them, rumors began swirling about them possibly pursuing a superstar this summer, especially with Kevin Durant certainly available.

Knicks are holding out to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available

However, the Knicks chose not to pursue Durant, and he was eventually traded to the Houston Rockets. Another superstar that has been floated in trade rumors is Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, though it is still unknown whether or not he will become available in the trade market.

Nevertheless, New York is prepared to make a massive offer in case Antetokounmpo does become available. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Get Up last week that Antetokounmpo is still their top trade target.

“There’s a reason the Knicks were on Kevin Durant’s preferred list — and they said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks,’” Windhorst said.

Antetokounmpo would be a game-changing acquisition by the Knicks

Antetokounmpo has not formally requested a trade out of Milwaukee, nor have the Bucks indicated that they are shopping him. However, with the future of that team uncertain following Damian Lillard’s Achilles injury, a potential blockbuster involving a former MVP could be on the horizon.

Antetokounmpo would quickly elevate the Knicks’ title chances, especially in an Eastern Conference that appears to be wide open next season. However, it would cost a fortune to bring him in, meaning that Karl-Anthony Towns and/or OG Anunoby would have to be a part of that deal along with other core rotation pieces.

Regardless, if he does become available on the open market, New York will almost certainly engage in preliminary discussions surrounding Antetokounmpo and could perhaps strike a potential deal.