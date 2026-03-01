The New York Knicks still have quite a bit to prove despite entering Sunday with a 38-22 record and third in the Eastern Conference. They may have that opportunity to prove their title contention status this week, as they embark on a grueling five-game stretch that could determine their fate.

Knicks face the Spurs to begin grueling stretch of games

Starting off on Sunday, the Knicks will be the next team tasked with ending the San Antonio Spurs’ 11-game win streak, as they come into the Garden for the first and only time this season.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This will be the second matchup between the two, with the last coming on New Year’s Eve in San Antonio. The Knicks held a 19-point lead in that game but would fall short 132-134 after Julian Champagnie knocked down a career-high 11 three-pointers.

New York beat San Antonio in the NBA Cup Championship game back in December, which could potentially serve as an NBA Finals preview. Both teams are expected to go far in this year’s playoffs, with Victor Wembanyama leading a young team on a strong campaign that many might deem ahead of schedule.

Knicks will have their work cut out for them this week

After that contest, the Knicks have four games in six days, all against teams currently in playoff position. They will face the Raptors in Toronto and then the Oklahoma City Thunder back at the Garden, before heading out West to face the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Knicks have actually handled those teams well this season, as they are a combined 5-0 against the Raptors, Nuggets and Lakers. They have yet to face the reigning champions Thunder this season, who currently have the best record in the league despite dealing with injuries to a lot of their key players.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

However, the Knicks need to still show that they can handle the top teams in the league, as the Pistons and Cavaliers have given them problems post-All-Star break. A good stretch here could re-insert them in the title favorites conversation, so they must continue to play their good brand of basketball.

New York is 13-4 in their last 17 games, so a bad stretch won’t be a season killer. However, they are still in a tight dogfight in the East race, so they will want to create some separation.