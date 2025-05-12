Knicks: Basketball Hall of Famer has unique suggestion to fix struggling center’s free throw misfortunes

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It is no secret that New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is struggling badly from the free throw line. By now, most teams are aware of his struggles, demonstrated best by the Boston Celtics’ “hack-a-Mitch” strategy they’ve employed during the second round playoff series against the Knicks.

Hall of Famer Rick Barry suggests that Mitchell Robinson shoot free throws underhanded

Robinson has seen several trips to the line as a result of the intentional fouling, but he has failed to make teams pay for purposely giving him free throws. He is shooting just 28.9% from the free throw line this postseason, and his inept foul shooting is costing the Knicks possessions on offense.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It is clear that a change has to be in order for Robinson, as both he and the Knicks cannot afford to give up possessions on missed free throws. Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry made a suggestion to help Robinson find success at the line.

“It’s crazy. It’s so sad that guys are so bad and not proficient at the easiest part of the game — the only part of the game where nobody is trying to stop you from what you’re supposed to be doing,” Barry said in an interview with The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy. “It makes no freaking sense. … Free throws are a critical part of the game. It’s sad. He’s definitely a candidate to me [to shoot underhanded]. He’s got to make a switch. You can’t be shooting 30, 40 percent.”

A form change could significantly help Robinson

Barry shot underhanded at the free throw line during his playing career and converted 89% of his free throws for his career. Barry also led the league in free throw percentage seven times, with his career-high being 94% in the 1978-79 season.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Of course, not everyone who follows this technique will have the same success as Barry, but it may be a decision worth trying given how bad Robinson has been at the line. Robinson’s foul shot has virtually no arc, almost just launching the ball at the rim in a line drive. The underhanded shot would give it more arc and a better chance of going in.

Robinson seems intent on correcting his free throw woes, but the pressure is mounting for him to show signs of improvement. Until then, teams will continue to force him to the line and make teams pay, so unless a change is forthcoming, his free throw struggles will continue to hurt the Knicks.