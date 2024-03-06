Knicks’ backup point guard rising to the occasion with injuries plaguing team

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks G Miles McBride has been a revelation for the Knicks since being given an extended role off the bench. Providing the Knicks with a much-needed spark while the team is still shorthanded.

Knicks Getting Great Value From McBride

Following the OG Anunoby trade, which saw the Knicks part ways with former sixth man Immanuel Quickley, McBride, usually out of the rotation, became the team’s new sixth man. As a result, McBride’s production has skyrocketed. Since December 30th, the day of the OG Anunoby trade, McBride is averaging 9.0 points per game, shooting 44% from the field and an impressive 40% from 3, becoming a big part of a team that is looking to contend for an NBA championship

McBride has taken a noticeable shooting leap this season

McBride’s shooting leap has been the most noticeable area of growth in his game this season. Last season, McBride shot just 35% from the field and 29.9% from 3 in 64 games. This season, McBride’s percentages are up nearly 10 whole percentage points, showing a lot more confidence in his jumper and even showcasing his ability to create his own shot off the dribble.

Leon Rose may have struck gold again

Knicks President Leon Rose and the rest of the team’s front office may have found another diamond in the rough in McBride. The team has him signed through the next three seasons, inking him to a 3-year/$13 million deal shortly after Immanuel Quickley was traded, which so far has looked like a bargain.

McBride will look to continue his exceptional play as the team slowly returns to full strength for the stretch run of the season. F Julius Randle, F OG Anunoby, and C Mitchell Robinson all seem primed to return anytime this month. The Knicks will need McBride to step up to end the regular season, his extended role also means an extended responsibility.

So far, so good, however, it is important for both McBride and the Knicks that the former West Virginia product continues to stand out.