Knicks backup guard reveals authored children’s book

New York Knicks backup point guard Miles McBride has made the most of his offseason already. Along with being a positive contributor on the court, he is providing for the youth with a new book.

McBride revealed on his social media accounts that he is officially an author, having published a children’s book titled “Deuce: The Champion of Friendship.”

As I build my legacy off the court, I’m proud to announce my first children’s book! Deuce: The Champion of Friendship is available now on Amazon. Get yours now! ? pic.twitter.com/06xH44Bbdv — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) June 18, 2025

McBride and his girlfriend, Ana Zortea, recently had their first child, naming her Ace. The Knicks’ backup guard continues to build his legacy as he grows in the NBA realm.

The Knicks’ backup guard has always been one to give back to his community. Last summer, he paid for a West Virginia student’s college tuition during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show after sinking a long jump shot over a crowd of students.

McBride continues to make his presence felt in New York

McBride has been an impactful teammate on the court as well. He was a part of the team’s best-performing five-man lineups during the regular season and postseason, and he has had a great impact on both ends.

The 2025-26 season will be a big one for McBride, as he will look to capitalize on his most productive season as a pro. He averaged 9.5 points and shot 36.9% from three-point range as the team’s sixth man this past season.

While he continues to develop as a player, he is also continuing to make a profound impact on his community by releasing a children’s book.