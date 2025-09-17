Knicks backup guard looking forward to revamped offense under Mike Brown

The New York Knicks will look a bit different on the court next season. For the first time in five years, Tom Thibodeau will not be leading the group as head coach.

Instead, it will be Mike Brown, whose coaching style differs greatly from Thibodeau’s. Brown’s coaching philosophy focuses heavily on having a high-powered offense, whereas Thibodeau’s specialty was defense.

Knicks’ Miles McBride excited for new look offense

Backup guard Miles McBride detailed what he is most looking forward to playing for Brown in a new offensive system.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Last year, we might’ve gotten a little bit stagnant, and the last couple years,” McBride told Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. “And I feel like what [Brown’s] been preaching is just being able to play with pace, and it’s not just the guy with the ball. And everybody is a possibility [to score] and able to take it off the dribble, of course.”

McBride has only played for Thibodeau in his NBA career, so it will take some adjusting for him to get used to Brown’s system. However, McBride might thrive under the new look offense, as he fits the pace and space model that Brown likes to deploy.

McBride could have a big season under Brown

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

McBride’s playing time was also spotty under Thibodeau. It took nearly two full seasons for him to finally crack the rotation, and he has made a great impact on both ends of the floor since he was first given a big opportunity.

The Knicks are hoping to capitalize on their most successful season with an even bigger showing this upcoming season. Many believe that New York should be the favorite to represent the East in the NBA Finals, and they have great potential to do exactly that.