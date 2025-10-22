Knicks backup guard has big opportunity with multiple players out

The New York Knicks won’t have two key players for the season opener, so that opens up a bigger opportunity for backup guard Miles McBride. Mitchell Robinson (load management) and Josh Hart (lumbar spasms) will both sit out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Knicks could start Miles McBride to enhance spacing with Mitchell Robinson out

McBride is normally their top bench option with a fully healthy rotation, but now he will be depended on much more with them playing shorthanded.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As noted on Fireside Knicks, an Empire Sports Media podcast covering the Knicks, the team could choose to start McBride with Robinson and Hart out. Doing so could give them a five-out lineup full of spacing.

The offense is what needed a buff this offseason, which is why they brought in Mike Brown to be their head coach this summer. Having a lineup full of shooters could make their offense relentless, which would be useful against an elite Cavaliers defense.

The Knicks may need more size against the Cavaliers

The downside to doing so is that it makes their lineup much smaller, which may not match up well against the Cavaliers’ frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. While McBride is an active and pesky perimeter defender, having him start would leave Karl-Anthony Towns as the only paint presence, and he is a below-average defender in the paint.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Therefore, they could go deeper in the depth chart and bring up Ariel Hukporti to start at center alongside Towns, keeping McBride in a bench role. That could be the move they end up doing, as it would be the closest thing to their planned starting five.

Nevertheless, McBride will likely see a lot more minutes in the season opener as they will depend on him to provide a great impact. A big game from him could be the difference maker for them if they want to begin the season on a high note.