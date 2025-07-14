Knicks’ backup guard excited for new chapter with Mike Brown as head coach

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride has only been coached by Tom Thibodeau since making his league debut in 2021. Now, that will change for the first time next season with Mike Brown as the team’s new head coach.

Knicks’ Miles McBride looking forward to working with Mike Brown

McBride went on the Today Show to discuss what the Knicks will look like going forward under Brown. He mentioned how excited he was to work with his new head coach.

“We’re excited. I feel like the relationship he’s already started to build with me and my other teammates have just been amazing. Already reaching out to us. It’s just introductions, so nothing huge about basketball yet but it’s going to be exciting,” McBride said.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Brown was formally hired by the Knicks last week after a month-long head coaching search. Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, the team fired Thibodeau shortly after they were eliminated, after he had coached them for five seasons.

McBride’s playing time was initially spotty under Thibodeau. It wasn’t until after they traded for OG Anunoby in December 2023 that McBride had a more consistent rotation spot, as he became the team’s sixth man with Immanuel Quickley going the other way in the Anunoby deal.

McBride could have a huge role next season

Now, he’s expected to play a huge role off the bench with a much better supporting cast in the second unit. The team signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to help add some scoring to the second unit.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McBride is expected to spearhead that group and hopefully lead the bench unit to better results next season. McBride is also a candidate to become a starter, as Brown has emphasized that teams that play with pace and can space the floor are more successful.

It is unclear what role McBride will have on the Knicks in his first season with Brown, but he is a player who could thrive under his system as they look to juice up the offense next season.